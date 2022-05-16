Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by semi-truck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 13, on I86 at milepost 37, in Power County.

A 67-year-old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi-truck when the truck struck a 42-year-old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.