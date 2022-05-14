Pocatello surplus auction starts Saturday; vehicles, furniture, tools and more up for grabs

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started.

For a third year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools, and more. Bidding starts Saturday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

A list of items on the auction block can be found at primetimeauctions.com. Photos of some of the items can be found at auction items. The public can view the items at the Prime Time Auctions yard located at 2221 South 5th Ave.

Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at (208) 232-4912. Bids can be placed at primetimeauctions.com.

Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.

Prime Time Auctions is accessible to persons with disabilities.