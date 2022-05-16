Pocatello woman who kicked officers during arrest gets probation

POCATELLO — A local woman who kicked police officers has been sentenced to probation.

Kaylea Irene-Gail Mazurek, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for battery on an officer after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in April. At a hearing Thursday, District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced her to four years of felony probation.

After being called to a home on Rainier Drive for a domestic disturbance in April 2021, Pocatello police officers found that one of the people involved in the altercation, Mazurek, had an active warrant.

While being arrested for the warrant, Mazurek became combative and “mule kicked” both arresting officers.

In accordance with a plea agreement she signed nearly one year later, Mazurek pleaded guilty to battery on an officer as well as a probation violation.

The probation violation, which stemmed from a controlled substance possession charge, has been sent to drug court.

For the battery on an officer charge, a prison sentence of three to five years was suspended. Instead, Mazurek has been placed on probation for four years. That probation period comes with a 120-day discretionary prison sentence.

She has also been ordered to pay $847.50 in fees and fines, as well as $100 for the cost of the drug court proceedings.

Mazurek has also received credit for 405 days of time served.