Public Works Administrator retiring after more than 30 years in public service

RIBGY — Jefferson County Public Works Administrator and former Madison County Public Works Director Dave Walrath is retiring after more than 30 years in public service.

The Jefferson County Public Works Department held a luncheon Thursday to celebrate Walrath’s retirement and to wish him the best of luck as he moves on to his next journey.

After 20 years with the State of Idaho, five years with Madison County and seven and a half years at Jefferson County, Walrath is well-respected by his colleagues, many of whom were sad to see him go.

“I’ve only been here for three and a half years, but I feel like Dave has done an outstanding job as far as being able to accomplish what he and the crew have,” says Jefferson County Commissioner Roger Clark. “I wish him well in what he’s doing, I wish he’d been able to stay a few more years, I just think he’s done an outstanding job and he’s good to work with.”

According to Jefferson County Commissioner Scott Hancock, Walrath has been able to do a lot with the time he’s had at Jefferson County.

“He’s brought a higher standard to our road and bridge department, and he’s worked very hard at improving our road systems throughout the whole county,” Hancock says. “He’s done a great job.”

Although he is hesitant to accept praise, Walrath makes a point to thank his crew for all they’ve done over the years.

“It helps to have a really good crew,” Walrath says. “It’s easy to take credit for their hard work, but without them, nothing would improve so I give credit to them.”