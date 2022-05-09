Red Cross seeking blood donors as summer approaches

IDAHO FALLS — As the snow finally melts and the warmer months come creeping around the corner, many are itching to get outside and play in the sun. For most, this is seen as a time of excitement and activity, but for hospitals around the country, the increase in temperature signals an increase in the need for blood donations.

“The need for blood doesn’t take a break, and it’s critical that donors take time to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply in the coming months,” American Red Cross spokesman Matthew Ochsner said in an email.

Warmer weather leads to more people out and about, going on summer vacation, participating in summer sports and dangerous outdoor activities, increasing the risk of injury, and the need for blood.

“Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths”, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

Red Cross officials said while almost 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those people actually do.

In exchange for supporting your local hospitals and donating blood at one of the Red Cross blood drives, every participant who gives though May 19th, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and will be entered into a raffle to win an eight-person travel trailer camper.

The Red Cross offers some tips to make your appointment as quick and easy as possible:

As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

Blood Drives will be held in Idaho Falls at the following locations, dates and times:

The DEC – Downtown Event Center, Tuesday, May 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson, Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LabStats, Tuesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friday, July 22, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More details are available at rcblood.org/camper. Participants who come to the event to give between May 20 to 31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).