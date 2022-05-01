TODAY'S WEATHER
Vehicle of Jed Hall, teen missing since 2018, pulled from Snake River, human remains found inside

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Jed Car01
Courtesy Butch Pearson

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

On Sunday morning, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20.

With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river.

RELATED | Police continue looking for answers four years after Jed Hall vanished

The vehicle was a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback with license plates matching the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on Jan. 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress.

No further information is available at this time.

RELATED | Police release new information, timeline of Jed Hall’s disappearance

Jed Hall Vehicle2
Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Jed Hall Vehicle
Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Jed Car03
Courtesy Butch Pearson
Jed Car02
Courtesy Butch Pearson
