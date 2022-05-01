Vehicle of Jed Hall, teen missing since 2018, pulled from Snake River, human remains found inside

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

On Sunday morning, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20.

With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river.

The vehicle was a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback with license plates matching the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on Jan. 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress.

No further information is available at this time.

