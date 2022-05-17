Woman sustains serious injuries following industrial accident

RIRIE – A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an industrial accident in Ririe Monday evening.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the accident occurred a little after 6 p.m. at Idaho Pacific Corporation. A woman reportedly got her leg caught in an auger.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson confirms a middle-aged woman “did incur a severe leg injury. She was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls “with serious injuries to her leg.”

Specific details of how it happened are not clear. Anderson was unable to provide further information. EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they are available.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Air Idaho Rescue were also involved in the response.