A retired wrestling coach not sure what to think with this Feel Good Friday surprise

A few months ago we learned about an 83-year-old living in Firth who has done a lot for his community. This is part of the message we received:

We would like to tell you about a gentleman that is one in a million. Kent Burch worked for Hard Times Quick Stops in Firth for 9 years. He retired last year, a much needed rest from getting up before 5 a.m. 5 days a week. Kent has spent his life serving others. He was a teacher and a revered wrestling coach at Firth High School. He made a huge impact in the lives of hundreds of youth.

After his retirement he spent his time taking care of his beloved wife, who had many medical issues, sacrificing his own health while advocating for her and taking her to all of her medical appointments no matter if it was in Idaho Falls or Salt Lake City. When his dear friend of many years passed away he made a promise to him to take care of his wife. Every Friday afternoon, after working at the store from 5:30 -10:00 a.m (Monday through Friday & every other Saturday) he took his friend’s wife grocery shopping and to get her hair done and he mowed & took care of her lawn, all without complaint.

At one point he was working two jobs, his deli job and cleaning the Shelley Post Office. Kent lost his beloved wife Enid last year, his heart was broken because of his great love for her. He has an old car, a mid 90’s Buick, and would pick up a friend who had Alzheimer’s just to take him for a ride in the country. He lives modestly and does not ask for much. Kent has always been there for his friends and family with a helping hand & a smile. He is so deserving.

