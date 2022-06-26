Air Force cadet killed at Mountain Home Air Force base during training exercise

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE – An Air Force Reserve cadet is dead following a vehicle accident at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The accident occurred on Friday, June 24, at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the base.

Mackenzie Wilson, a 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet from Eagle River, Alaska, was killed during a training event involving a HUMVEE at Saylor Creek Range inside the Mountain Home Range Complex.

Details surrounding the death and accident are under investigation, but the news release indicates Wilson was one of 19 cadets participating in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets.

Cadets started performing CPR on Wilson until first responders arrived. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Two other people inside the vehicle were taken to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. The extent of their injuries was not specified but they have since been released.

After the accident, the participating cadets and cadre were offered resiliency services. They were also given the option to return home or remain at the installation to receive additional support services.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Idaho State Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.