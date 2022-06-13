All Yellowstone National Park entrances closed following ‘unprecedented’ rainfall

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Visitors in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park are being evacuated and all entrances into the park are closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions.

The power is out throughout the park following “unprecedented” amounts of rainfall and flooding, according to a news release.

“Effective immediately, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations,” the release says.

Multiple roads in the northern part of the park have been either washed out or are covered in mud or rocks. It’s likely bridges are also affected. Roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, officials say.

“Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing,” the release says. “Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.”

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. You can stay up to date on the latest road conditions here.