Colorado man accused of stealing patrol car, responding to police call

TELLER COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A man is in custody in Teller County after allegedly breaking into a Park County Sheriff substation, stealing a marked car, responding to a dispatch call, then crashing the cruiser in the woods.

It happened early Monday morning. Deputies say Jeremiah Taylor burglarized the Park County Sheriff substation in Lake George and stole a marked PCSO patrol vehicle. At 3:27 a.m., the suspect overheard a call in Teller County broadcast over the police radio system and drove to that call. Deputies in Teller County were made aware of the situation and saw the Park County vehicle headed toward them. They ordered the vehicle to stop, but Taylor drove away at a high speed.

Roughly two hours later, the vehicle was seen on Highway 24 in Divide, and deputies from Park and Teller Counties began to pursue Taylor. During the chase, Taylor was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle crashed and Taylor ran from the vehicle.

Deputies located Taylor in the woods, where he had a knife and was not complying with commands. During the confrontation, deputies hit Taylor with a Taser, and at least one shot was fired by a deputy.

No deputies were hurt, and Taylor was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds.

Taylor now faces eight charges relating to this incident and is being investigated for several other crimes committed in the area shortly before he stole the police vehicle.