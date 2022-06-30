Disturbance leads to felony arrest after man allegedly violates no-contact order

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on North Contor Avenue Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. involving 35-year-old Adam Keith Rhoades.

Rhoades, who already had a no-contact order between the female resident and himself from previous incidents, had apparently shown up at the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with her prior to calling law enforcement.

The victim told deputies Rhoades started arguing with her before putting his hands around her neck and dumping bleach on the back of her head. During the altercation, Rhoades had reportedly hit a phone out of the victim’s hand and punched her in the nose before grabbing a knife and threatening to slit her throat “from ear to ear.”

Deputies observed several minor injuries and skin irritation from the bleach on the victim and had EMS services from the Idaho Falls Fire Department respond to the scene.

Deputies were able to make contact with Rhoades by phone who denied being at the residence that day. Just after 7 p.m., deputies located Rhoades at the 3B Detention Center and detained him. Rhoades continued to tell deputies he was not at the residence that day until he was shown video from a nearby residence of the victim with him arriving in his car just prior to the disturbance.

Rhoades admitted to hitting a phone out of the victim’s hand and throwing bleach at her but denied putting his hands around her throat or punching her.

Rhoades was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation. Deputies also served Rhoades a misdemeanor citation for violation of a no-contact order.