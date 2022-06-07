Idaho Falls employee recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Philip Shaul, Operator for Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant, was recently recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year from the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association.

Shaul started working for the City of Idaho Falls as a seasonal employee at the Wastewater Treatment Plant accepting the full-time Operator I position in 2011. Shaul assists with operations, maintenance, pretreatment, snow removal, disposal of biosolids, and care of plant buildings and grounds. He holds a Class I Wastewater Treatment certification.

In addition to day-to-day responsibilities at the WWTP, Shaul put his skills to work landscaping around the facility as well as insulating and constructing a shed. Shaul is described by his peers as a family man who is very proud of his son and twin daughters and is often found at sporting events and music performances supporting their achievements.

“Phil is deserving of this award because of his hard work and determination,” says WWTP Foreman Darrin Lords. “His performance of daily assignments and projects is inspiring. He always sees jobs through to the end.”

Idaho Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant | City of Idaho Falls

The Wastewater Division is responsible for the maintenance, cleaning, and inspection of sewer and wastewater infrastructure within the city. Personnel treats domestic and industrial wastewater from the surrounding community, polishing it to the highest standards before releasing it into the Snake River, thus protecting public health and the environment.

The Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to all aspects of the wastewater and water industry, such as the preservation of the environment and natural resources.