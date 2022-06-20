Idaho gas prices now the 9th highest nationwide

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily.

AAA says that the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $4.98, which is three cents less than a week ago and 39 cents more than a month ago.

“Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.”

Idaho pump prices are back in the top ten most expensive this week, taking 9th place behind California ($6.40), Nevada ($5.64), Alaska ($5.61), Hawaii ($5.55), Washington ($5.54), Oregon ($5.54), Illinois ($5.51) and Arizona ($5.38).

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $110 per barrel after hitting $122 just over a week ago. Ongoing market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies continue to put upward pressure on both crude and gas prices, and fuel demand is also expected to build with the summer driving season in full swing.

“Everyone’s making tough choices to save money on fuel right now, and for some people, that means driving the practical car instead of the ‘fun’ one,” Conde said. “Big pickups and sports cars tend to guzzle fuel at a faster rate than other vehicles. To make this year’s vacations happen, some of the recreational driving that comes with the return of nice weather may have to be put on hold.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of June 20: