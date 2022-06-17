Idaho man claims $1 million lottery ticket 168 days after winning numbers were announced

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — One hundred, sixty-eight days have passed since the Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the sold out, Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. With only 12 days left before the million dollar prize was set to expire, Mike Lloyd, Ketchum, finally came forward to claim the winning ticket that was sold from Base Camp River Run store on Highway 75 in Ketchum.

The long-time resident of the Wood River Valley said initially he did not check his ticket. He learned three months ago he held the winner, but was putting his financial affairs in order before claiming the prize. His winning ticket has been on the counter in his home the entire time since he purchased it on the third day of raffle sales in October. Lloyd works evenings grooming trails at Sun Valley and got the ticket on his way to work one night.

Even though he is Idaho’s newest millionaire, Lloyd says he plans to continue working. By day he sells upscale windows in the Magic Valley and his passion for skiing remains strong.

“I’m a pretty low-key person,” remarked Mike after revealing his large purchase with his million dollar prize would be groceries. He also thought he might use some of his winnings to ski other areas in Idaho, including Bogus Basin which he has not skied since his youth.

Base Camp River Run receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the million dollar ticket.

Lloyd said he only plays the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle and not any other Idaho Lottery game. He plans to continue playing raffle, and noted, “I might be able to afford a few tickets.”