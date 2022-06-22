TODAY'S WEATHER
ITD begins two road projects east of Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
road work ahead sign

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning two projects Tuesday along US-26 east of Idaho Falls. The first project consists of adding a 3-mile passing lane at Antelope Flat. The second project will add turning lanes into the rest area at the bottom of Clark Hill. Both jobs will take until October to complete.

While construction is underway at Antelope Flat there will be lane closures with flaggers to control traffic. For the Clark Hill project, ITD will keep one lane in each direction open.

Motorists are reminded to follow posted speed limits, obey flaggers, and drive cautiously through work areas.

