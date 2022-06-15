‘It’s crazy!’: 15-year-old actor with ties to eastern Idaho overjoyed about recent Emmy win

IDAHO FALLS – Jace Chapman is still pinching himself.

The 15-year-old Utah native recently starred in a Netflix series called, “The Healing Powers of Dude.” His performance earned him an Emmy nomination last year and in October, he was surprised to hear that he had won.

“The craziest thing in my entire life. I won an Emmy!” he says, looking at his grandma. “I still say to myself every day, ‘It’s crazy!'”

Jace is staying with his grandparents in Idaho Falls for the summer and in a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, he recalled how he felt when he heard the Emmy announcement.

“It was so nerve-wracking. They announced Jace Chapman won the Emmy. I just started crying, yelling ‘Thank you.’ I gave a ‘Thank you’ speech to everyone who had ever helped me in my life. It was amazing,” Jace remembers.

He won in the category, “Principal Performance in a Children’s Program,” and he was up against four other nominees.

But Jace has yet to hold the prestigious award. The Emmy awards were held virtually last fall and for the last two years, he and his family have lived on a boat off the coast of Mexico.

The powers-that-be had no way to get the award to Jace so they sent it to his grandma, Denalee Chapman, in Idaho Falls.

“I got him on a video stream as I unpacked and held it for (his family) to see,” Denalee says.

The award is now in storage in Utah, awaiting Jace’s family’s return.

Denalee holding Jace’s Emmy award. | Denalee Chapman

Performing has been a big part of Jace’s upbringing. Several family members have performance backgrounds. Denalee hosted a TV show in Alaska years ago and currently has a Youtube channel called “Here in Idaho Falls.”

RELATED | Getting to Know Denalee Chapman of Idaho Falls

So, pursuing an acting career was not too far-fetched for Jace. He says his parents have been supportive through the whole process of going to auditions and booking an agent.

“My dad was there for me the entire time. We made a promise to each other — he would drive me (to every audition, no matter how far away it was) and I would give my all to the audition,” Jace says.

And Jace has learned firsthand that getting an acting gig is not easy. He’s auditioned for way more things than he’s actually booked, which he says takes a lot of “mental endurance, strength and motivation.”

He got his start with a small part in a low-budget film called “The Adventures of Bunny Bravo,” which has not yet been released, according to IMDB.

“The Healing Powers of Dude” has not been picked up for a second season, but Jace has several projects in the works. Contractual obligations prevent him from talking about it.

In the meantime, Jace is grateful to step away from the camera and be back in the real world for a while. He recently went camping near the Idaho-Montana border and he’s looking forward to experiencing more of the outdoors during his visit.

“Being on the boat was too lackadaisical, too beautiful, too much paradise. So, I came to Idaho to help grandma and grandpa with their yard, their house,” he says.

Jace Chapman, top right, with his family. | Trevor Chapman

Denalee speaks highly of Jace’s parents, who she says are equally devoted to their other children’s passions. She praises Jace for his work ethic and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

“(Jace) has amazing parents and he has drive. He’s a hard worker … and I’m so proud of you, Jace,” says Denalee.

WATCH THE FULL CONVERSATION IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.