Local man found guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of friend

IDAHO FALLS — Marshal Dee Hendricks, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder Friday for the 2019 shooting death of his friend, Rory Neddo.

The jury deliberated for roughly three and a half hours before delivering their verdict. They found that Hendricks, who was on trial for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was not guilty of either.

Instead, he was convicted of second-degree murder.

“I feel like this isn’t really our victory, it’s the jury’s victory,” prosecuting attorney Russell Spencer said. “I’m glad there’s been justice for the family.”

The defense rested their case Friday after calling Hendricks to the stand. He testified that he believed Neddo had a gun during the altercation over an alleged affair between Hendricks and Neddo’s ex-girlfriend. He claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

“I’m disappointed, but I respect the jury, you know, they do what they can. I never criticize jurors,” said defense attorney Allen Browning. “But I disagree, I disagree with their outcome.”

Hendricks, who has been facing these charges for almost three years, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m., although the date may be moved up, according to District Judge Dane Watkins.

“The state is always appreciative of people who are willing to give their time for this kind of service,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said. “This has been a long trial, and no matter the outcome, there’s always people who will suffer, and people who will be glad, and our hearts go to those who are on both sides of the aisle.”

Second-degree murder is punishable by at least 10 years in prison and may extend to life in prison.

