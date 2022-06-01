Looking back: Murder-suicide, grave digging attempt and man survives after rolling his vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of May 30 to June 5 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

IDAHO FALLS — A husband and wife were involved in a murder-suicide in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Register reported on June 4, 1909.

William Lamp murdered his wife at their home before committing suicide, according to the newspaper.

“The horrible discovery was made by the 10-year-old daughter of the woman who was sleeping with her,” the paper explained. “Rushing to an adjoining room occupied by her brothers, she told them of their mother’s condition.”

The mother had been assaulted with “some heavy weapon,” according to the “investigation on the part” of one of the sons.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she lived until the following afternoon, but “there was no hope that her life could be saved.”

Chief of Police Fisher “at once took steps to apprehend the husband of the woman as he was suspected at once as he could not be found.”

The trains were watched and neighboring cities were notified. The man’s body was eventually found in a shed. It was determined he killed himself by drinking carbolic acid.

1926-1950

RIGBY — An ordinance passed by the Rigby City Council prohibited the parking of trucks on Main Street, The Rigby Star announced on June 4, 1936.

The ordinance applied to the areas between Clark Street and State Street during day and night hours.

“It shall not apply to trucks loading or unloading,” the local paper added.

Under the ordinance, it was also unlawful to park at any time in front of or within the painted marker of any theatre.

“Violation of any of the provisions carries fines ranging from $5 to $50,” the ordinance said.

1951-1975

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A grave digging attempt was reported to police, The Rigby Star said on June 3, 1954.

The sheriff’s office said the report stated that someone tried to “dig up a grave of a man buried on private ground some 20 years ago.”

The grave was located six miles south of Heise in Bonneville County.

“Those implicated were evidently scared away about the time the coffin was reached in digging,” officers said.

The investigation was ongoing at the time of publication.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 29-year-old man was in good condition after rolling and totaling his vehicle.

The Idaho State Journal wrote on May 31, 1976, Phillip J. Ankrum was driving his 1975 Plymouth Trail Duster on a side hill between Hiline Road and Lavine Drive at the time of the accident.

“When Ankrum’s vehicle drove off an embankment, it traveled about 25 feet in the air, landed on its nose and rolled over on its side,” officers said.

Ankrum had lacerations and was taken to Bannock Memorial Hospital.