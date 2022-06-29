Man accused of assaulting woman appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A Firth man who allegedly assaulted a woman near a landfill last year recently appeared in court.

Jacob Hansen, 51, is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers after an altercation on East Sunnyside Road in June 2021.

A disposition hearing was scheduled for the misdemeanor charges on June 21. The hearing was held and an order of a probation violation was also ordered.

Bonneville County Sheriff dispatchers received a call reporting a possible domestic disturbance near the Bonneville County Landfill east of Idaho Falls. The caller reported they had dropped off a hitchhiker along the road where a visibly agitated man was waiting in a pickup truck.

Deputies arrived at the location and found a green Ford F-150 and Jacob Hansen, 51, “forcibly holding (the victim’s) head/face in his lap while her pants and underwear were partially removed,” according to court documents.

The deputy also reported seeing scratches and a bruise on the victim’s head and face.

Hansen was then taken into custody. A deputy’s report shows Hansen allegedly resisted and made threats to attack deputies while he was being arrested.

The woman told deputies that over the span of 10 minutes, Hansen continually assaulted her before it escalated right before the deputy arrived. The woman said Hansen accused her of having sexual relations with the men who had just given her a ride to the road. Hansen allegedly attempted to forcibly remove her pants and underwear “to prove he was right.”

Investigators spoke with Hansen, who admitted to arguing with the victim, but said he only slapped her butt.

Hansen was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $3,000. Hansen pleaded guilty to both battery and resisting and obstructing officers.