Man and woman arrested for allegedly stealing car parts

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Wednesday after homeowners allegedly found them taking vehicle parts from their property.

Deputies were called to a residence on 65th East near 129th North at approximately 2:45 p.m. when the reporting party located a man and woman on the property in a pickup truck. Deputies arrived in the area and were able to stop the woman about a mile from the scene after she had left in the pickup. The man was seen running through the fields and continued to flee on foot after seeing deputies who apprehended him moments later.

The pair were identified by deputies as Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, both 39 years of age from Idaho Falls, and believed to be involved in a reported theft on Tuesday at the same residence. The victims contacted dispatch when the vehicle returned and were able to provide their direction of travel to responding deputies and assist in apprehending them.

Faus had admitted to deputies she and Williams returned to the property that day to finish cutting catalytic converters off vehicles on the property but fled when they were discovered by the homeowners. A search of the vehicle after a K9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs produced multiple items of drug paraphernalia, just over two grams of marijuana and THC wax, and just over four grams of methamphetamine.

Faus admitted to deputies that the bags and containers with the illegal substances and paraphernalia in them belonged to her.

Both Williams and Faus were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges of malicious injury to property. In addition, Williams was booked on an outstanding warrant from the Idaho Falls Police Department for failure to appear. Faus was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.