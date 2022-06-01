Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after UTV crash last year

ISLAND PARK — A 53-year-old man is facing charges for a UTV crash last year that killed his wife.

Scott Taylor is now being charged with three misdemeanors including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing an officer. The case was filed against him on May 13.

The incident happened on September 17, 2021, in the Big Springs area in Island Park. At around 11 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call from Scott who told dispatchers that he and his wife, Tonya Taylor, had been involved in a single-vehicle accident and that Tonya was trapped under the UTV and submerged in water.

Scott had initially attempted to lift the UTV off his wife but was unable to move the vehicle. Click here for the previous story.

According to the criminal complaint document filed in Fremont County, “the defendant Scott A. Taylor…did unlawfully, but without malice, kill Tonya Taylor … by operation of a motor vehicle.” The documents say he failed to maintain control of a blue Polaris UTV that he was driving. He struck a tree and rolled the UTV, which caused it to tip into a pond, trapping Tonya in the water underneath and ultimately killing her.

The criminal complaint continues to say Scott was driving while being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or an intoxicating substance.

On Scott’s last charge, the criminal complaint says he did willfully resist, delay, or obstruct a police officer in the discharge of their duties.

No other information about the charges was available in the documents. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office for more details and will update this article if they respond.

Tonya was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital but died from her injuries while en route.

Scott was issued a summons to show up at Fremont County Magistrate Court. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges on May 23. There is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Taylor on July 20 at 9 a.m.