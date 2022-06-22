Man involved in Pocatello hostage situation gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A man arrested for allegedly threatening a victim with a gun has reached a plea agreement.

Jalil Dupree Johnson, 38, will plead guilty to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

Johnson was arrested by Pocatello police, with the assistance of the SWAT team and a hostage negotiator in February.

Police became involved after receiving a 911 call reporting Johnson was threatening a woman. The caller said Johnson was armed and intoxicated. The caller also said that Johnson had grabbed a baby by the neck.

Johnson was arrested following a standoff that lasted about an hour.

He was originally charged with nine felonies and a misdemeanor.

According to his plea deal, felonies for delivery of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of injury to a child, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon will all be dismissed, as will a misdemeanor for domestic battery in the presence of a child.

The prosecution will concur with the determination of a pre-sentence investigation, with the recommendation of a rider, court records show.

Johnson is scheduled for a change of plea hearing before District Judge Javier Gabiola on July 5. Following that hearing, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.