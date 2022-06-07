Man pleads not guilty to multiple felonies after allegedly enticing teens

IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old Ammon man pleaded not guilty to nine felonies in court on Monday after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate online communication with multiple teenage victims.

Jared Crow is accused of asking teenagers for nude pictures in exchange for buying them things. He is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 6 in Bonneville County District Court, according to local prosecutors.

When Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him back in March, he was originally booked into jail on three felony counts including enticing children through the internet. Now, he’s facing nine felonies, which include lewd conduct and sexual battery.

According to a news release, on March 9, Thunder Ridge High School administration and an on-duty school resource officer from the sheriff’s office received a report that Crow had been engaging with multiple teenage victims inappropriately.

Victims were concerned that day after seeing Crow at the school visiting as a guest speaker to a class of students. According to court documents, Crow had been invited to the school campus as a guest speaker to talk about the military. Crow told the victims that he was a military veteran.

Deputies interviewed victims and learned that Crow had previously contacted several students through the internet and social media, engaging in sexual conversations. According to court documents, Crow would ask for nude pictures in exchange for vaping products or alcohol. Documents said victims had described being sexually assaulted by Crow in the backseat of his vehicle.

At the time, Bonneville School District 93 released a statement that said in part, “A review of the Idaho sex offender registry did not provide any records that would prohibit Mr. Crow from visiting schools…We are committed to ensuring that every student feels safe in our schools and are grateful for the courage of the students who reported their concerns to the school administration.” Click here to read the full statement.

Crow is set for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 8.