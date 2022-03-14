TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
45°
overcast clouds
humidity: 45%
wind: 10mph S
H 40 • L 30

Students say man had been enticing teens before coming to high school as guest speaker

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Jared Crow
Jared Crow | Bonneville County Jail

AMMON — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Ammon man after receiving reports that he was engaging in inappropriate online communication with multiple teenage victims, asking for nude pictures in exchange to buy products for them.

According to a news release, on March 9, Thunder Ridge High School administration and an on-duty school resource officer from the sheriff’s office received a report that Jared Crow had been engaging with multiple teenage victims inappropriately.

Victims were concerned that day after seeing Crow at the school visiting as a guest speaker to a class of students. According to court documents, Crow had been invited to the school campus as a guest speaker to talk about the military. Crow revealed to victims that he was a military veteran.

Deputies interviewed victims and learned that Crow had previously contacted them through the internet and social media, engaging in sexual conversations. According to court documents, Crow would ask for nude pictures in exchange for vaping products or alcohol. Documents said victims had described being sexually assaulted by Crow in the backseat of his vehicle.

The investigation also revealed Crow as a suspect in a similar case reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department in June of last year involving a 13-year-old girl, who he was texting asking for nude images.

An investigation into Crow’s presence that day on March 9 at Thunder Ridge High School revealed no connection to the activities reported by victims to school staff, other than a concern for his presence on school grounds due to his previous behavior.

Deputies located and detained Crow at a vehicle stop on March 11 after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. 

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on three felony counts: enticing children through the internet, sexual abuse of a minor under 16, and sexual battery of a minor 16 to 17 years of age.  

Deputies also served a search warrant at Crow’s residence in Ammon collecting potential evidence related to this case. 

Crow had his initial court appearance on Monday, and his bond was set at $50,000. He has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 23.

Although Crow is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Statement from school district

Bonneville School District 93 released the following statement:

On Friday, March 11, Jared Crow, a 2018 graduate of Hillcrest High School student and former member of the U.S. military, was invited to speak to military history classes at Thunder Ridge High School. As a student, Mr. Crow had taken military history from the same teacher at Hillcrest High School. A review of the Idaho sex offender registry did not provide any records that would prohibit Mr. Crow from visiting schools. While visiting Thunder Ridge, Mr. Crow was under the supervision of the administration or the teacher, and no students were at risk during his visit. However, after his visit, two students reported concerning information to the school administration about contact they had with Mr. Crow in the previous months. This information was promptly reported to the school resource officer, who is a deputy with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. These reports have led to charges being filed against Mr. Crow. 

 We are committed to ensuring that every student feels safe in our schools and are grateful for the courage of the students who reported their concerns to the school administration.  We encourage our students and staff to continue to be vigilant and to report any concerns to a trusted adult in their school. Students, parents and staff members can also report concerns anonymously by going to www.d93.org/gethelp or texting @GetHelp to (855) 528-0074.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: