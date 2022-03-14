Students say man had been enticing teens before coming to high school as guest speaker

AMMON — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Ammon man after receiving reports that he was engaging in inappropriate online communication with multiple teenage victims, asking for nude pictures in exchange to buy products for them.

According to a news release, on March 9, Thunder Ridge High School administration and an on-duty school resource officer from the sheriff’s office received a report that Jared Crow had been engaging with multiple teenage victims inappropriately.

Victims were concerned that day after seeing Crow at the school visiting as a guest speaker to a class of students. According to court documents, Crow had been invited to the school campus as a guest speaker to talk about the military. Crow revealed to victims that he was a military veteran.

Deputies interviewed victims and learned that Crow had previously contacted them through the internet and social media, engaging in sexual conversations. According to court documents, Crow would ask for nude pictures in exchange for vaping products or alcohol. Documents said victims had described being sexually assaulted by Crow in the backseat of his vehicle.

The investigation also revealed Crow as a suspect in a similar case reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department in June of last year involving a 13-year-old girl, who he was texting asking for nude images.

An investigation into Crow’s presence that day on March 9 at Thunder Ridge High School revealed no connection to the activities reported by victims to school staff, other than a concern for his presence on school grounds due to his previous behavior.

Deputies located and detained Crow at a vehicle stop on March 11 after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on three felony counts: enticing children through the internet, sexual abuse of a minor under 16, and sexual battery of a minor 16 to 17 years of age.

Deputies also served a search warrant at Crow’s residence in Ammon collecting potential evidence related to this case.

Crow had his initial court appearance on Monday, and his bond was set at $50,000. He has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 23.

Although Crow is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.