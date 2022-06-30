Officials ask for help in finding missing teenage girl

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Rashell Lindsey.

Rashell left the home she was staying at in Ammon on June 16 around 3 a.m. and has not been seen since. Rashell is not originally from this area and is believed to have friends in east Idaho and several family and friends from other states.

Rashell is described as approximately 5 feet and 105 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rashell is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or the P3tips app on your mobile device.