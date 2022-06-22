Pickup tips, boat flies off trailer after crash at Rexburg intersection

REXBURG — Police were called to a significant crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Main Street and Second West in Rexburg.

A woman driving a Volkswagen sedan was traveling west on Main Street when she ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck pulling a boat, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman.

The force of the crash caused the pickup to tip on its side and the boat to come off its trailer.

“Everybody was checked out by EMS and there were no injuries, which is pretty amazing,” Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The car had to be towed away and tow trucks were used to get the truck upright.”

The driver of the car was cited for running a red light, Turman says.