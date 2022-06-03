Pocatello police asking for public’s help identifying Ross Park vandals

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the people involved in a recent rash of vandalism at Ross Park.

“Over the last several months, the Pocatello Police Department has noticed an increase in vandalism at Ross Park,” a city news release says.

Graffiti has been found at both Upper and Lower Ross Park, according to the release.

There has also been damage caused to the facilities at the park.

Anyone who recognizes the tagging or believes they can identify the person or people involved in the vandalism is asked to call Officer Eric Bills at the Pocatello police detective unit, at (208) 234-6121.