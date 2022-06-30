Second visitor gored by bison this week in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — For the second time this week, a visitor at Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison.

It happened Wednesday near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake. The 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a park news release.

“The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge,” the release says. “The woman was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.”

This is the third reported bison and visitor incident in 2022. On May 30, a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin and on Tuesday, and a man approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser.

Officials ask visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves while in the park. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.