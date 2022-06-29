WATCH: Man taken to hospital after being gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A Colorado man was gored by a bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday.

The 34-year-old was walking with his family on the boardwalk when the bull bison charged the group, according to a park news release. Officials say family members did not leave the area and the animal continued to charge before goring the man.

His arm was injured and he was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A visitor recorded the incident and posted the video on Facebook (watch above).

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the release said. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

This is the second reported incident at Yellowstone this year of a visitor getting gored by a bison after getting too close to the animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans, according to the park.