Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was significantly injured by a bison Monday morning.

The woman got within 10 feet of the animal as it walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful). The woman, who was on the boardwalk, approached the bison, which proceeded to attack her.

The bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, according to a Yellowstone National Park news release.

Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her identity and current condition are unknown.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison. This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans, according to the release.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.