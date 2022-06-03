Sheriff’s office seeks help identifying vehicles and persons of interest in homicide case

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

RIRIE — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicles and persons of interest in the homicide of Morey P. Pelton.

Pelton was discovered in the early morning hours of May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26, east of Ririe.

Deputies are seeking information from anyone who visited the rest area between Thursday, May 12th at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 13th at 6:30 a.m. Deputies are also seeking information on two vehicles with multiple occupants that were near the rest area during that time frame. Both vehicles are likely SUVs, one light-colored and one dark-colored.

Anyone with information about these persons of interest or the vehicles are asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at (208) 529-1200, or through the 24-hour Idaho Fusion Center Tip Line at 1 (833) 445-2092.

Information can also be reported anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips App on your mobile device.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in this crime.

