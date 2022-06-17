Woman who allegedly ran over stranger set to go to trial

IDAHO FALLS -— A 39-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a man in a grocery store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to two felonies.

Brandi Morgan is set to go to trial on July 18 at 10 a.m. in Bonneville County in front of Judge Bruce Pickett. In May, Morgan entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.

According to the affidavit of probable cause from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Morgan hit the man with her vehicle in the WinCo parking lot in Idaho Falls on Jan. 18 around 7:45 p.m. Court documents show that at the time, Morgan believed that man was someone else.

RELATED | Woman allegedly ran over man in grocery store parking lot who she thought she knew

Police reports show the collision occurred while the victim was crossing a lane of traffic near the Liquor Store.

“(The victim) was struck by the vehicle and stayed on the ground after being struck,” the detective wrote in the report. The collision broke both of the victim’s feet.

Based on surveillance footage that captured the incident, the detective wrote that the act was “very deliberate and on purpose.”

After the detective met with Morgan, it was revealed that she had run over the wrong person.

The detective asked Morgan who she thought she had run over. She gave a different name than the victim’s.

“I informed Brandi that she did not hit (the person she thought she did) and she said, ‘Great.’ I further said that she ran over an innocent person and broke both his legs. I asked Brandi if she thought anger overclouded her judgment and took over her. Brandi agreed and said, ‘That’s the biggest regret of my life.’”

According to documents, Morgan never denied the allegations against her. Click here to read the previous story.

Morgan has since posted her $35,000 bond.