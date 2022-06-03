Zoo Idaho in Pocatello postponing annual free day

POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is postponing its annual free day at the zoo, which was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Although the new date has not yet been set, it is expected to be scheduled for a weekend in August.

“The annual Free Day is one of my favorite days of the year for Zoo Idaho,” Zoo Superintendent Peter Pruett said in a city of Pocatello news release. “This year, we are having to move the event to August. We are still working on a day, but will make the date public the second we have one. It was a hard decision to postpone but we are excited to see everyone come August.”

While the free day has been postponed, Zoo Idaho remains open daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.