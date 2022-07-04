Biologists begin grizzly bear research trapping in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

ISLAND PARK – Idaho Fish and Game will conduct grizzly bear research trapping in the Upper Snake Region from early July until late August. This research is part of an ongoing effort to monitor grizzly bears in eastern Idaho. Grizzly trapping takes place during this time to avoid the spring and fall black bear hunting seasons.

When trapping operations are being conducted, the area around the trap site will be marked with bright warning and closure signs. It is important that the public respect these signs and not enter posted areas. Trapping will primarily take place in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and the Cave Falls area near the Wyoming border.

Captured bears are sedated and handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. Bears that meet study team criteria are fitted with a radio collar. By observing radio-collared females, we are able to document the age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival, and how often females produce a litter. Data collected from both sexes allow us to estimate survival among different sex and age classes, and causes of mortality and gain a better understanding of habitat use and food habits.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts or Idaho’s role in grizzly bear management, call the Upper Snake Regional Fish & Game Office at (208) 525-7290.