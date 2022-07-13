Bonneville County prosecutor to begin new position for 7th Judicial District

IDAHO FALLS – The current Bonneville County prosecutor will soon begin a new position as the deputy trial court administrator (TCA) for the 7th Judicial District in Bonneville County, under the Idaho Supreme Court.

Alayne Bean, the current Bonneville County prosecutor, was defeated in the May primary election by criminal defense attorney Randy Neal.

RELATED | Neal secures Republican nomination for Bonneville County prosecutor

Bean will begin her new position within the next few weeks.

During the most recent legislative session, the Idaho Supreme Court added the position of a deputy TCA to all seven judicial districts in Idaho.

“The deputy trial court administrator will work directly under the supervision of the administrative district judge and the trial court administrator,” said Bonneville County Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte. “She will be helping us fulfill all of our duties under the statute and rules with regard to trial court administration in our district.”

According to Bean, the need for a deputy TCA has been growing for years as the work load increases and has become too much for any one person to handle.

“The TCA has been a one-person job forever, even though it is, and has been for some time, too much for one person to do, hence the new deputy position in each of the seven judicial districts,” says Bean. “Essentially, I will assist Tammie Whyte with her duties, which are voluminous.”

Bean expects to begin her new job within the next couple of weeks, several months before she was originally expected to step down to allow Neal, who was to become prosecutor in January, to take the position sooner.

“I’ve been constantly in contact with Randy Neal, and I’ve kept him apprised that I applied for this position, and what developments were as I was able to report them, so that he could also know how to adjust his own plans,” says Bean. “He has been in contact with the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee because they would need to submit names to the Bonneville County (Commission), who would need to appoint a prosecutor to fill the remaining term, before the newly elected prosecutor would take over in January.”

According to Bean, an application process will open soon for an interim Bonneville County Prosecutor. Interested parties can apply for the position, which will preform the duties of a Bonneville County Prosecutor in the meantime, before Randy Neil is expected to be elected in January. The applications will be sent to the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, who from there, will send submissions to the Bonneville County commissioners, who will appoint an interim prosecutor.

RELATED | Nine out of 10 criminal prosecutors are leaving Bonneville County. What’s next?

Bean’s new duties will include personnel administration, facilities management, technology planning and implementation. It will be her role to facilitate administrative functions within the district and assist in developing and carrying out various policies that enhance the court system’s efficiency.

“I have loved being the Bonneville County prosecutor, but as a prosecutor, our work is limited to the citizens of Bonneville County,” says Bean. “In this new position, I would actually get the opportunity to do public service for all people who are touched by the 7th District, and that’s the part I’m really excited about.”