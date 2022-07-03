City officials will collect donations for Idaho Falls food pantry during July 4 parade

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — As Idaho Falls prepares to celebrate the nation’s independence at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce “Liberty on Parade,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are teaming up with the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls to help our community.

Instead of canned food this year, the Mayor, City Council and volunteers will collect monetary donations.

Volunteers along the parade route will also have flyers from the Community Food Basket listing their “Most Needed Items” with a Venmo code on the back to donate electronically.

“We hope everyone who comes to celebrate will remember the many people in our community who could use some help during these trying times,” said Casper. “Hunger in our community is real. These people are our friends and neighbors. Please join us in celebrating our nation’s independence in a way that exemplifies the real soul of our country and our community. Your kind gesture will mean a lot more than you ever realize.”

The council will be moving along the parade route with a vintage fire truck donated by Farr’s Candy.

“Our local food bank, the Community Food Basket, is seeing more people in need than ever before,” said local Farr’s Candy owner Kevin Call. “We really hope that everyone brings a dollar or even more to help feed our neighbors in need. As Americans, it doesn’t matter if you are 10 years old or 100 years old; this is something everyone can do to help and lend a hand to people in need.”

The “Liberty on Parade” 4th of July parade will take place on Monday, July 4 this year and will begin near Idaho Falls High School, traveling down 4th Street and then south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park.