Hockey rink at Mountain America Center nearing completion

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

IDAHO FALLS – The hockey rink at the Mountain America Center is starting to take shape.

Crews are working to prepare the surface for the concrete pouring, which is slated for July 22 at 3 a.m. The prep work includes the implementation of hot-water piping, sand layering, a “vapor” layering, chill piping, and a refrigeration slab.

See the rink’s assembly, the physics behind the one-inch thickness of ice, the insulated fiberglass flooring that covers the ice and the amount of concrete it takes to form an ice slab in the video above.

The Blue Cross of Idaho convention space is nearing completion as well. The 6,000-square-foot building will be able to comfortably host conferences, banquets and expos of all sizes, which will likely happen up to 200 times every year.

You will also notice the security features near the entrances around the perimeter of the building.

In the video, we discuss what types of entertainment you can expect to see at the Mountain America Center when construction wraps in November.