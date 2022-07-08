Judge denies request of Chad Daybell’s attorney to remove two prosecutors from case

ST. ANTHONY — A judge had denied requests from Chad Daybell’s attorney to have two prosecutors removed from the murder case.

John Prior filed two motions in March asking Judge Steven Boyce to disqualify Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood from representing the state of Idaho in the case against his client. The motions were filed under seal, so it’s unknown why Prior made the request.

The attorney also filed two additional sealed motions to disqualify Rachel Smith, a special prosecutor helping Wood and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake. Smith is from Missouri and has experience with homicide and death penalty cases. Prior requested “a full list of all homicide and capital cases Ms. Smith has ever, or currently is, participating in.”

In orders filed Tuesday, Boyce denied both of Prior’s requests and Wood, along with Smith, will remain on the case.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell were charged a year ago with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad and Lori Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Their trials will be held together in Ada County and are scheduled for January 2023.