Local man charged with two counts of felony enticement of children

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with two counts of felony enticement of children through the internet.

Jaime Campos, 25, was charged on March 24, and his bail was set at $50,000. Campos appeared in court on July 5, where he was issued a no-contact order with the victim.

The probable cause affidavit was sealed at the request of the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. The criminal complaint states that on April 25 and 26, Campos allegedly messaged a 15-year-old, asking them to perform sexual acts with him.

A preliminary hearing was set for July 19 at 1 p.m. If convicted, Campos could spend up to 30 years in prison.