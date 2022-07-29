Man allegedly chased people with tractor, hit a man, and tried to smash his car

CARMEN — A Lemhi County man has been charged with two felonies after he reportedly chased a group of people with his tractor, hit a man, and tried to crush a car.

John A. Aldous, 47, was charged on June 24 with felony aggravated battery and felony use of a deadly weapon.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a possible domestic violence situation that involved a gun. When they arrived, a man spoke to them and said his brother had been hit by a tractor and was injured, according to court documents.

Deputies spoke to Aldous in his driveway and say in court documents that he “appeared to be intoxicated.”

Aldous told deputies he and his girlfriend were renting out a house. He said they let a few people move in without a rental agreement and the couple had not received any money.

The renters reportedly showed up to Aldous’ house with a rental lease they wanted to sign and the group began to argue over it. The renters then left and Aldous allegedly followed them in his tractor.

Aldous’ girlfriend told deputies she “tried to block him with a pickup truck three to four times, but he just drove around her.”

When deputies interviewed the renters, they said Aldous told them he was going to “get his 44 and shoot them between the eyes.”

Deputies searched Aldous for a gun and did not find one, but when they spoke to his girlfriend, she gave deputies a .44 magnum revolver.

Aldous also allegedly “attempted to smash the victim’s car with his tractor,” and according to court documents, the victim “was hit by the tractor on the right hand by the front implement of the tractor.”

The victim’s hand was swollen and he was taken to Steele Memorial Medical Center where staff confirmed it was broken.

Deputies placed Aldous under arrest and he was transported to Lemhi County Jail. He has been released on $20,000 bail.

Though Aldous has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Aldous is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lemhi County on Aug. 1. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.