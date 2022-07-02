Man appears in court, charged with 6 counts of possession of child pornography

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged with six counts of possessing child sexually exploitative material.

Ashton Joseph Armijo, 18, a registered sex offender, was charged after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received six cyber tips from social media companies Discord and Snapchat.

Court documents state that Armijo was using these platforms to upload pictures and videos of Child sexual abuse material.

The children in the videos and pictures range in age from 4 to 12 years old.

Idaho Falls Police officers served a search warrant at Armijo’s home, where he was detained and taken to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

Armijo told officers that he repeatedly used different emails to make multiple accounts on Discord and Snapchat because his accounts kept getting taken down due to a previous incident with pornography.

Armijo admitted to officers that he forwarded files of CSAM to other users online, and he was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 13. If convicted, Armijo could face up to 10 years for each felony charge, adding up to 60 years for all six charges.