Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was.

Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a possible escapee seen in the area of 97 South and 1st East, according to police records. They were told that the escapee, identified as Petersen, was wearing a red hoodie and carrying a guitar on his back.

One deputy saw a man walking down South 1st East holding a red hoodie with a guitar on his back and approached him. The deputy asked the man if he was Petersen. The man said he was not and his name was Jake. The deputy told the man that he matched the description of a recent escapee and Petersen began to run away.

He ran approximately 80 yards, turned right and ran through a property, where he then tried to jump a fence and was tased by police, according to reports. Only one probe from the taser made connection with him and Petersen was able to keep running into a hay field toward 112 South.

Petersen then jumped into a canal where police were able to catch up to him, reports say. He was arrested, taken to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance and then booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Though Petersen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Petersen appeared for his arraignment on July 21, where his bail was set to $5,000. Further proceedings have not been scheduled.

If convicted, Petersen could face up to six months in jail.