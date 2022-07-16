Man hospitalized after rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A Rigby man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash near Blackfoot Friday night.

The crash occurred around 11:09 p.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A more specific location was not provided.

The 70-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling southbound in a 2021 Kenworth Semi. The semi rolled after he left the lane of travel. It’s not clear what caused the crash.

The man was wearing his seatbelt, but he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. ISP did not specify his exact condition or the extent of his injuries.

The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.