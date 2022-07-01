Man killed in Island Park crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, July 1, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County.

An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup pulling at 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.