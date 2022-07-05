Man pleads not guilty after allegedly trying to rip open a woman’s face

IDAHO FALLS – A man who allegedly tried to “fish-hook” a woman’s face appeared in district court Tuesday after being charged with multiple counts of battery, resisting and obstructing officers, and malicious injury to property.

Alexander Doyle Silvas, 20, pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in court.

Idaho Falls Police received reports of a man causing a disturbance and attacking a woman at Le Ritz on Lindsey Blvd in Idaho Falls on May 29. When officers arrived, Silvas approached the police car and “struck the passenger window with both hands open.”

According to court documents, Silvas then ran away and dove head first through the open window of another car, where a woman was sitting. The officer pulled Silvas out of the car and “fought on the ground for some time.”

During the fight, Silvas grabbed the officer by his genitals, threw the officer’s radio from his vest and tried to grab more equipment off of the officer’s body, according to court documents.

Another officer arrived to help, and Silvas allegedly grabbed that officer by his genitals too and unsuccessfully went for the officer’s service pistol.

When the woman in the car was interviewed, she said she had been talking to Silvas, who told her that he was aroused by domestic violence.

Silvas then “forced both hands into her mouth and ‘fish-hooked’ her cheeks, then pulled as if ripping her face open.” The woman locked herself in the car at that point, and Silvas allegedly broke open the window with both hands and rubbed glass into the woman’s legs.

Court documents say that the woman’s lips were cut from the attempted fish-hook.

After Silvas broke the woman’s window, he approached a second woman who was walking by and head-butted her in the mouth, police said.

Silvas was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he received a jail clearance before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $100,000.

The full list of charges is as follows:

Felony aggravated battery

Two counts of felony assault or battery on certain personnel (police officer)

Felony assault by attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer

Misdemeanor battery

Misdemeanor resisting or obstructing arrest

Misdemeanor malicious injury to property

If convicted, Silvas faces up to 32 and a half years in prison.