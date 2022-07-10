Man taken into custody after allegedly shooting gun at officers

POCATELLO — An unidentified man is in custody after he allegedly shot at police officers in Pocatello.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 640 North 9th Avenue in Pocatello. Dispatchers had received reports that a Native American male was firing a pistol into the air, according to a police news release.

Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, the Native American male fired a shot toward the officers.

As the officers gave the suspect commands, he dropped the gun and was taken into custody by the responding officers.

No one was injured. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Native American male has not yet been identified but will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.