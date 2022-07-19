New charges filed against Chubbuck man accused of burglarizing family

POCATELLO — A man who was already facing two counts of burglary is now charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and LSD.

Derrick Jordan Kutch, 32, was arrested by Chubbuck police in January after he was accused of stealing several items from a family member’s home.

He was arrested again last week when officers with the Pocatello police found him in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. He has also been charged with possession of LSD and ecstasy stemming from a November arrest.

Kutch now faces five felony charges — two for burglary and three for possession of a controlled substance — along with two misdemeanors — for possession of ecstasy and possession of paraphernalia. In addition, the Bannock County Prosecutors Office has attached two persistent violator enhancements.

Though Kutch has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty of all counts, Kutch could face up to 53 years in prison and $147,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to be arraigned into District Court by District Judge Robert Naftz on Aug. 8.