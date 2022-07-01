New trustee appointed to College of Eastern Idaho Board

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Amy Gardels to fill the Zone 1 trustee vacancy during their regular meeting held Tuesday, June 28. She is assuming the trustee role previously held by Stephanie Mickelsen, who resigned following her victory in the primary election for Legislative District 32. Gardels will serve until the next trustee election, which is in November 2022.

Chairman Park Price noted that with Gardel’s “commitment to education and the important role community colleges play in preparing Idahoans for the workforce of today and tomorrow, she will add significantly to our deliberations.” The trustees all expressed how impressed they were with the quality of the candidates who applied to fill the Zone 1 trustee vacancy and how fortunate they were to be selecting someone from the “best of the best.” The trustees are looking forward to working with Gardels and how she will bring a perspective that they haven’t had in the past with her background in health care.

Gardels expressed that she is “excited to be joining the board and working to help the college and community.”

Per Idaho law, the Board of Trustees sought applications to fill the vacancy in late May and early June and interviewed the three applicants during a special trustee meeting held on June 20, 2022.

For more information on the CEI Board of Trustees: https://www.cei.edu/about-us/board-of-trustees