Pair allegedly forced multiple children to engage in sexual activity

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic content of a sexual nature. Reader discretion is advised.

POCATELLO – A woman appeared in court on Tuesday after allegations that she and her husband sexually abused multiple children.

Annette Reed and Skyler David Norton, both 40, were charged on June 17 after a reporting party told police that Reed and Norton often force a victim, who is a minor, to have sexual intercourse with Reed while it is filmed. Police also learned that there are multiple other children who were allegedly subjected to abuse.

Reed was charged with child sexual battery and two counts of child sexual abuse. Norton was charged with child sexual battery, producing child sexually exploitative material and two counts of child sexual abuse.

After Reed was arrested, the state argued for a $75,000 bail. The judge declined, and Reed was released on her own recognizance. When Norton was arrested, his bail was set to $150,000 and a condition that he could not contact the victims.

The Pocatello Police Department received a report in January that a 17-year-old boy was being both “physically and sexually abused.” The suspects were identified as Norton and Reed.

The reporting party told police that both Reed and Norton forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with Reed while it was filmed. Police also learned that there are multiple other children who were allegedly subjected to similar abuse.

Police contacted one of the victims after confirming through the reporting party that he was willing to speak about the situation.

The victim said Norton had forced him to sexually touch Reed when he was 5 years old, 6 years old and again at 10 years old.

Police asked the victim about the report that he had recently been forced to have sex with Reed on camera, which the victim confirmed was true.

Police served a search warrant at Norton and Reed’s home, where they obtained two cell phones, a satellite phone, a laptop, an SD card, two PlayStation memory cards and a hard drive.

On Jan. 24, forensic interviews were conducted with the victims at Bright Tomorrows in Pocatello. One of the victims stated that Norton had asked him to “hang out” with himself and Reed and watch a movie.

The victim was then given a beer and “chugged it.” Norton then pulled off the blankets on the bed, revealing that Reed was naked. Norton asked the victim if he wanted to touch her, and said “this was the one and only chance he was going to have to ‘nail’ (her).”

According to court documents, the victim told police that Norton said “he would be able to tell his friends about what he had done and would be able to brag about it.” After being pressured into committing sexual acts with Reed, the victim told police that while it was happening, Norton was recording it on his phone.

Another victim claimed that Norton and Reed would often give their victims sleeping pills.

Reed’s preliminary hearing will continue on July 26. Norton’s preliminary hearing is set for July 11. If convicted, both Reed and Norton could spend life in prison.